Amanpour and Company

February 19, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6166 | 55m 53s

Volodymyr Zelensky discusses Alexey Navalny's death and the state of the war on his country. Christiane speaks onstage in Munich with NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and Republican Senator Pete Ricketts. The first Cabinet Secretary to be impeached since 1876, Christiane spoke with Mayorkas in Munich, his first interview since the vote.

Aired: 02/18/24
Watch 6:15
Amanpour and Company
Homeland Security Secy. Mayorkas Reacts to His Impeachment
Alejandro Mayorkas joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6166 | 6:15
Watch 5:02
Amanpour and Company
Can Ukraine Win? Zelensky and Christiane Amanpour Discuss
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6166 | 5:02
Watch 5:40
Amanpour and Company
Hillary Clinton Reacts to Alexey Navalny's Death
Hillary Clinton joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6165 | 5:40
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6165 | 55:54
Watch 5:07
Amanpour and Company
Wife of Imprisoned Russian Dissident on Navalny's Death
Evgenia Kara-Murza joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6165 | 5:07
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
He Says 100+ Family Members in Gaza Have Been Killed
Dr. Tariq Haddad joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6164 | 18:25
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 15, 2024
Kurt Volker and General Philip Breedlove; Dr. Tariq Haddad; Dominic Erdozain
Episode: S2024 E6164 | 55:36
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
Author Offers Solutions for Airline and AI Regulation
Ganesh Sitaraman discusses his book "Why Flying is Miserable and How to Fix It."
Clip: S2024 E6163 | 18:29
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2024
Michael Mann; Kim Daniels; Ganesh Sitaraman
Episode: S2024 E6163 | 55:43
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Author: American Suburbs Have Become a Ponzi Scheme
Benjamin Herold discusses his new book "Disillusioned."
Clip: S2024 E6162 | 18:28
