Amanpour and Company

February 15, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6164 | 55m 36s

Kurt Volker and Philip Breedlove join the show to discuss what a Trump win could mean for America’s future in NATO. Dr. Tariq Haddad has lost more than 100 family members in Gaza. He speaks about his family’s story and why he believes the Biden administration is complicit in the Palestinian death toll. Historian Dominic Erdozain joins the show to discuss his new book “One Nation Under Guns.”

Aired: 02/14/24
