Amanpour and Company

February 13, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6162 | 55m 53s

Former Jordanian Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher discusses the war in Gaza and Jordanian King Abdullah's call for a ceasefire during his visit to the White House. Actor and producer Matt Damon talks about his new film “Kiss the Future,” which tells the story of hope through music during the siege of Sarajevo. Author Benjamin Herold explores the crumbling of the American suburbs in "Disillusioned."

Aired: 02/12/24
Extras
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Author: American Suburbs Have Become a Ponzi Scheme
Benjamin Herold discusses his new book "Disillusioned."
Clip: S2024 E6162 | 18:28
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2024
Angus King; Yael Noy; Sarah Helm; Jared Cohen
Episode: S2024 E6161 | 55:30
Watch 17:41
Amanpour and Company
Trump, Biden & the Search for Purpose After the White House
Jared Cohen discusses his new book "Life After Power."
Clip: S2024 E6161 | 17:41
Watch 16:30
Amanpour and Company
Calvin Trillin Looks Back on His Illustrious Career
Calvin Trillin joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6160 | 16:30
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2024
Jonathan Blitzer; Nina Khrushcheva; Tom McCarthy and Mark Ruffalo; Calvin Trillin
Episode: S2024 E6160 | 55:22
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 8, 2024
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre
Episode: S2024 E6159 | 55:50
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Alex Honnold’s 4,000-ft. Climb in the Name of Climate Change
Alex Honnold and Heïdi Sevestre discuss their expedition documented in "Arctic Ascent."
Clip: S2024 E6159 | 18:21
Watch 16:26
Amanpour and Company
Trump v. Biden: How the U.S. Ended Up With a Rematch
David Graham joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6158 | 16:26
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
Episode: S2024 E6158 | 55:42
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
How Chaos Theory Explains Trump’s Rise To Power
Brian Klaas discusses his new book "Fluke."
Clip: S2024 E6157 | 17:34
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2024
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Episode: S2024 E6157 | 55:53
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2024
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Episode: S2024 E6156 | 55:19
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2024
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Episode: S2024 E6155 | 55:52
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
February 1, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6154 | 55:44
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Alicia Kearns; Rev. Frederick Haynes III
Episode: S2024 E6153 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Rob Reiner; Ai Weiwei
Episode: S2024 E6152 | 55:53