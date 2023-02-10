© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 13, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5162 | 55m 37s

Beth Van Schaack is U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice and joins the program from a major refugee camp in Bangladesh. On his new album "The Disney Book," Chinese superstar pianist Lang Lang reimagines some of Disney’s most memorable melodies. Iraq war veteran Kris Goldsmith is the founder of a nonprofit with a mission to take down right-wing extremist movements.

Aired: 02/12/23
February 13, 2023
These Veterans Are Combating Extremism at Home
Watch 17:14
Amanpour and Company
These Veterans Are Combating Extremism at Home
Kristofer Goldsmith joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5162 | 17:14
Finding Joy in Early Black Writing
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Finding Joy in Early Black Writing
Tara Bynum discusses her new book "Reading Pleasures."
Clip: S2023 E5161 | 17:45
February 10, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2023
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; John Kirby; Tara Bynum
Episode: S2023 E5161 | 55:36
February 9, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2023
Catherine Ashton; Ian McKellen; Julia Ioffe
Episode: S2023 E5160 | 55:37
Julia Ioffe: Would Putin Turn to Assassinations?
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
Julia Ioffe: Would Putin Turn to Assassinations?
Julia Ioffe joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5160 | 17:36
February 8, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 8, 2023
David Miliband; Nasrin Sotoudeh; Martin Wolf
Episode: S2023 E5159 | 55:37
Martin Wolf: "The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism"
Watch 16:55
Amanpour and Company
Martin Wolf: "The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism"
Martin Wolf discusses his new book.
Clip: S2023 E5159 | 16:55
Biden Efforts Not Resonating with Voters
Watch 17:10
Amanpour and Company
Biden Efforts Not Resonating with Voters
Toluse Olorunnipa joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5158 | 17:10
February 7, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2023
Sherine Ibrahim & Becky Anderson; Toluse Olorunnipa; Sen. John Hickenlooper; Edward Berger
Episode: S2023 E5158 | 55:37
February 6, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2023
Janez Lenarčič; Gen. Philip Breedlove (Ret.); Evelyn Farkas; Lisa Guerrero
Episode: S2023 E5157 | 55:36
