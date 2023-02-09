© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 10, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5161 | 55m 36s

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva joins Christiane for an exclusive interview on his country's relations with the U.S. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby discusses the state of Turkey, Syria and Ukraine. Professor Tara Bynum discusses her new book "Reading Pleasures" and the nuanced history of African American literature.

Aired: 02/09/23
February 10, 2023
Finding Joy in Early Black Writing
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Finding Joy in Early Black Writing
Tara Bynum discusses her new book "Reading Pleasures."
Clip: S2023 E5161 | 17:45
February 9, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2023
Catherine Ashton; Ian McKellen; Julia Ioffe
Episode: S2023 E5160 | 55:37
Julia Ioffe: Would Putin Turn to Assassinations?
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
Julia Ioffe: Would Putin Turn to Assassinations?
Julia Ioffe joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5160 | 17:36
February 8, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 8, 2023
David Miliband; Nasrin Sotoudeh; Martin Wolf
Episode: S2023 E5159 | 55:37
Martin Wolf: "The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism"
Watch 16:55
Amanpour and Company
Martin Wolf: "The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism"
Martin Wolf discusses his new book.
Clip: S2023 E5159 | 16:55
Biden Efforts Not Resonating with Voters
Watch 17:10
Amanpour and Company
Biden Efforts Not Resonating with Voters
Toluse Olorunnipa joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5158 | 17:10
February 7, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2023
Sherine Ibrahim & Becky Anderson; Toluse Olorunnipa; Sen. John Hickenlooper; Edward Berger
Episode: S2023 E5158 | 55:37
February 6, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2023
Janez Lenarčič; Gen. Philip Breedlove (Ret.); Evelyn Farkas; Lisa Guerrero
Episode: S2023 E5157 | 55:36
Investigative Reporter Lisa Guerrero Reflects on Her Career
Watch 18:17
Amanpour and Company
Investigative Reporter Lisa Guerrero Reflects on Her Career
Lisa Guerrero reflects on her career and her new memoir.
Clip: S2023 E5157 | 18:17
Michelle Yeoh on "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Watch 2:04
Amanpour and Company
Michelle Yeoh on "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Michelle Yeoh joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5156 | 2:04
