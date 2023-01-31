© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

February 1, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5154

Family and mourners come together to remember Tyre Nichols, whose death sparked renewed protests against police brutality across the U.S. "Argentina, 1985" explores the painful history of unrest in Argentina in the 1970s and 80s, when a military junta seized control of government and launched a brutal campaign of atrocities. A new bipartisan group in Congress pushes for federal paid family leave.

Aired: 01/31/23
Extras
The Fight for Paid Family Leave Unites Lawmakers
Watch 17:08
Amanpour and Company
The Fight for Paid Family Leave Unites Lawmakers
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and Rep. Stephanie Bice join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5154 | 17:08
Lessons from the World’s Longest Happiness Study
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Lessons from the World’s Longest Happiness Study
Dr. Robert Waldinger joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5153 | 17:44
January 31, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2023
Diana Buttu; Dennis Ross; Paul Feig; Dr. Robert Waldinger
Episode: S2023 E5153 | 55:38
Jodi Kantor of the Supreme Court Abortion Leak
Watch 17:26
Amanpour and Company
Jodi Kantor of the Supreme Court Abortion Leak
Jodi Kantor joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5152 | 17:26
January 30, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2023
Earle J. Fisher and Joanna Schwartz; V; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2023 E5152 | 55:38
January 27, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2023
Leon Panetta; Dmitri Alperovitch; Kara Swisher;
Episode: S2023 E5151 | 55:37
Tech Talk with Kara Swisher: Mass Layoffs, ChatGPT & More
Watch 17:47
Amanpour and Company
Tech Talk with Kara Swisher: Mass Layoffs, ChatGPT & More
Kara Swisher discusses the latest news in tech.
Clip: S2023 E5151 | 17:47
The Last Witness to Emmett Till’s Abduction Tells His Story
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
The Last Witness to Emmett Till’s Abduction Tells His Story
Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr. joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5150 | 17:49
January 26, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2023
Amina Mohammed and Sima Bahous; Andrew Solomon; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.
Episode: S2023 E5150 | 55:37
January 25, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 25, 2023
Oleksiy Reznikov; Ronen Bergman; Martin Griffiths; Rev. Liz Walker; Han Willis Thomas
Episode: S2023 E5149 | 55:36
