© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

December 7, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6114 | 55m 46s

Mstyslav Chernov, director of “20 Days in Mariupol,” on why the world cannot afford to look away from Ukraine. As the Senate fails to approve aid for Ukraine, its Minister of Strategic Industries joins the show. Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier joins the show. Michael Powell joins the show to discuss his latest article, “What happens when a poor state guts its public university?”

Aired: 12/06/23
Extras
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
Why West Virginia Is Gutting Its Public University
Michael Powell joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6114 | 18:29
Watch 5:28
Amanpour and Company
Tom Hanks on His Documentary Experience "The Moonwalkers"
Tom Hanks and Christopher Riley discuss their immersive documentary "The Moonwalkers."
Clip: S2023 E6113 | 5:28
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
December 6, 2023
Robi Damelin; Tom Hanks; Christopher Riley; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2023 E6113 | 55:35
Watch 18:42
Amanpour and Company
Jefferson Davis Wasn’t Tried, Why It Matters In Trump Case
Jill Lepore on the links between the trial of Jefferson Davis and that of Donald Trump.
Clip: S2023 E6113 | 18:42
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Houston Cut Homelessness by 60%: How the U.S Can Follow
Nicholas Kristof joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6112 | 18:03
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2023
Tim Alberta; Ben Wedeman; Ronen Bergman; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2023 E6112 | 55:26
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2023
Josh Paul; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Arelis Hernández; Aria Mia Loberti
Episode: S2023 E6111 | 55:56
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Inside Puerto Rico’s Crumbling Healthcare System
Arelis Hernández of the Washington Post discusses Puerto Rico's healthcare crisis.
Clip: S2023 E6111 | 18:02
Watch 5:31
Amanpour and Company
Fmr State Dept Official on His Decision to Leave After Oct 7
Josh Paul discusses his decision to resign from the U.S. State Department after October 7.
Clip: S2023 E6111 | 5:31
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Oren Liebermann; Azam Ahmed; Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau; Nora Brown
Episode: S2023 E6110 | 55:57
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
December 6, 2023
Robi Damelin; Tom Hanks; Christopher Riley; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2023 E6113 | 55:35
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2023
Tim Alberta; Ben Wedeman; Ronen Bergman; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2023 E6112 | 55:26
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2023
Josh Paul; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Arelis Hernández; Aria Mia Loberti
Episode: S2023 E6111 | 55:56
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Oren Liebermann; Azam Ahmed; Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau; Nora Brown
Episode: S2023 E6110 | 55:57
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
November 30, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2023 E6109 | 55:38
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2023
Khaled Elgindy; Patricia Scotland; Phil Weiser; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2023 E6108 | 55:57
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2023
Ruth Halperin-Kaddari; Sarah Hendriks; Omer Benjakob; Colman Domingo; James Fallows
Episode: S2023 E6107 | 55:23
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2023
Eyal Nouri; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Nathan Thrall; Roxane Gay; Paul Lynch
Episode: S2023 E6106 | 55:39
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2023
Gershon Baskin; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Roger Ross Williams
Episode: S2023 E6103 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Daniel Lombroso & Nina Gottlieb; Jon Batiste & Matthew Heineman
Episode: S2023 E6102 | 55:46