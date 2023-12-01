December 4, 2023

Extras
Arelis Hernández of the Washington Post discusses Puerto Rico's healthcare crisis.
Josh Paul discusses his decision to resign from the U.S. State Department after October 7.
Gina McCarthy; Oren Liebermann; Azam Ahmed; Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau; Nora Brown
Al Jazeera English correspondent Youmna ElSayed on surviving as a journalist in Gaza.
Walter Isaacson; Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Youmna ElSayed
Walter Isaacson, author of "Kissinger" on the life and legacy of Henry Kissinger.
Tom Nichols joins the show.
Khaled Elgindy; Patricia Scotland; Phil Weiser; Tom Nichols
Ruth Halperin-Kaddari; Sarah Hendriks; Omer Benjakob; Colman Domingo; James Fallows
Actor Colman Domingo discusses his leading role in the Netflix biopic "Rustin."
