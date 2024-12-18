© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 30, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7131 | 55m 53s

Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan discusses humanitarian aid to Gaza. In his new book "The Achilles Trap” Steve Coll explores Saddam Hussein's behavior in the lead-up to the Iraq war. Former NBA star Rex Chapman tells his story of overcoming addiction and more in his new book "It's Hard for Me to Live with Me."

Aired: 12/29/24
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
What’s Behind the Lionization of Luigi Mangione?
Jia Tolentino joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7123 | 18:09
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2024
Narges Mohammadi; Mark Esper; Jia Tolentino
Episode: S2024 E7123 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 17, 2024
Tom Fletcher; Martin Baron; Kris Brown
Episode: S2024 E7122 | 55:47
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
Homemade & Virtually Untraceable: The Rise of Ghost Guns
Kris Brown discusses gun violence in the U.S. and the rise of "ghost guns."
Clip: S2024 E7122 | 17:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Mediha Ibrahim Alhamad and Hasan Oswald; Jennifer Granholm
Episode: S2024 E7121 | 55:47
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Secretary of Energy on Whether Biden’s Climate Legacy Will Survive Trump
Jennifer Granholm joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7121 | 18:18
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Are We Ready for the AI Revolution? Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says No
Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt discusses his new book "Genesis."
Clip: S2024 E7120 | 18:12
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 13, 2024
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2024 E7120 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2024
Philippe Lazzarini; Payal Kapadia; Mohamad Hafez
Episode: S2024 E7119 | 55:47
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Syrian Artist Mohamad Hafez on Art, Exile and the Fall of Assad
Mohamad Hafez joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7119 | 18:12
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7135 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2025 E7134 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2025
John Legend, Jodie Foster & Kali Reis, Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2025 E7133 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2024
Tom Hanks, Andy Murray, Jonathan Glazer
Episode: S2024 E7132 | 55:47
