December 15, 2023

Nivine Sandouka, regional chief of staff with the Alliance for Middle East Peace, and former Knesset member Ksenia Svetlova, who leads an organization which is a member of Nivine’s alliance, join the show. Actor Gael García Bernal on his new film "Cassandro" about a gay Mexican wrestler. Washington Post reporters Samuel Oakford and Shane Harris on the new Frontline documentary "The Discord Leaks."

Aired: 12/14/23
