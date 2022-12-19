© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

December 20, 2022

Season 2022 Episode 5123 | 55m 28s

The decision by the Jan. 6 committee to refer Trump to the DOJ on four criminal charges is a historic one. Amy Davidson Sorkin discusses what happens next. Coups, disease outbreaks, extreme weather – it’s been a painful year for many African nations. The co-hosts of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour on the world of pop culture in 2022.

Aired: 12/19/22
December 20, 2022
Extras
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Amy Davidson Sorkin joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5123 | 18:06
December 19, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2022
Jim Walden; Ron Filipkowski; Mark Ogden; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5122 | 55:37
The Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of 2022
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
The Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of 2022
Journalist Derek Thompson discusses the biggest scientific breakthroughs of 2022.
Clip: S2022 E5122 | 17:59
December 26, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2022
Edward Ennniful; Zarifa Ghafari; Stacy Schiff
Episode: S2022 E5127 | 55:38
December 27, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2022
David Attenborough; Al Gore; Dan Edge
Episode: S2022 E5128 | 55:37
December 16, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2022
David Miliband; Donie O’Sullivan; Matt Richtel
Episode: S2022 E5121 | 55:38
Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Watch 18:37
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
New York Times reporter Matt Richtel joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5121 | 18:37
December 15, 2022
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2022
Dmytro Kuleba; Andrey Kurkov; Nina Khrushcheva; Angela Stent
Episode: S2022 E5120 | 55:35
"Putin's World" Author Angela Stent on the War in Ukraine
Watch 13:40
Amanpour and Company
"Putin's World" Author Angela Stent on the War in Ukraine
"Putin's World" author Angel Stent discusses the war in Ukraine.
Clip: S2022 E5120 | 13:40
December 14, 2022
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 14, 2022
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
Episode: S2022 E5119 | 55:28
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
January 2, 2022
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2022
Bocchit Edmond; Dr. Manfret McGhee; Kimberly Mutcherson; Mario Vargas Llosa
Episode: S2022 E5132 | 55:15
December 30, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2022
John Ridley; Wendell Pierce; Emma Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5131 | 55:37
December 29, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2022
Theresa May; Mia Mottley; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2022 E5130 | 55:37
December 28, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 28, 2022
Kristalina Georgieva; Gabriel Boric; Erich Schwartzel
Episode: S2022 E5129 | 55:37
December 19, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2022
Jim Walden; Ron Filipkowski; Mark Ogden; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5122 | 55:37
December 16, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2022
David Miliband; Donie O’Sullivan; Matt Richtel
Episode: S2022 E5121 | 55:38
December 27, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2022
David Attenborough; Al Gore; Dan Edge
Episode: S2022 E5128 | 55:37
December 26, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2022
Edward Ennniful; Zarifa Ghafari; Stacy Schiff
Episode: S2022 E5127 | 55:38
December 15, 2022
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2022
Dmytro Kuleba; Andrey Kurkov; Nina Khrushcheva; Angela Stent
Episode: S2022 E5120 | 55:35
December 14, 2022
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 14, 2022
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
Episode: S2022 E5119 | 55:28