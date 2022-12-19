December 20, 2022

Extras
Amy Davidson Sorkin joins the show.
Jim Walden; Ron Filipkowski; Mark Ogden; Derek Thompson
Journalist Derek Thompson discusses the biggest scientific breakthroughs of 2022.
New York Times reporter Matt Richtel joins the show.
Dmytro Kuleba; Andrey Kurkov; Nina Khrushcheva; Angela Stent
"Putin's World" author Angel Stent discusses the war in Ukraine.
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Bocchit Edmond; Dr. Manfret McGhee; Kimberly Mutcherson; Mario Vargas Llosa
John Ridley; Wendell Pierce; Emma Thompson
Theresa May; Mia Mottley; Jon Meacham
Kristalina Georgieva; Gabriel Boric; Erich Schwartzel
Jim Walden; Ron Filipkowski; Mark Ogden; Derek Thompson
Dmytro Kuleba; Andrey Kurkov; Nina Khrushcheva; Angela Stent
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson