WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Amanpour and Company

December 18, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7123 | 55m 36s

Christiane speaks with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi. Mark Esper on Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. Jia Tolentino on the public's reaction to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s death.

Aired: 12/17/24
