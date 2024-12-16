© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7122 | 55m 47s

U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher joins the show to discuss the future of Syria and the embattled region. Martin Baron, former Executive Editor of The Washington Post, talks about Donald Trump's recent lawsuits against news outlets and what it means for journalism. Kris Brown, President of Brady, discusses continuing gun violence in the U.S. and the rise of the use of "ghost guns."

Aired: 12/16/24
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
Homemade & Virtually Untraceable: The Rise of Ghost Guns
Kris Brown discusses gun violence in the U.S. and the rise of "ghost guns."
Clip: S2024 E7122 | 17:21
