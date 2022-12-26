© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 16, 2022

Season 2022 Episode 5121 | 55m 38s

Russia's missile attacks have put Ukraine at the top of the world's priority list for humanitarian aid. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan on journalists' Twitter accounts being suspended and Musk's allegations that reporters were "doxxing" him. New York Times reporter Matt Richtel on his series on the teen mental health crisis. A look back at a 2020 conversation between Christiane and Cher.

Aired: 12/15/22
December 16, 2022
December 26, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2022
Edward Ennniful; Zarifa Ghafari; Stacy Schiff
Episode: S2022 E5127 | 55:38
Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
New York Times reporter Matt Richtel joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5121 | 18:37
December 27, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2022
David Attenborough; Al Gore; Dan Edge
Episode: S2022 E5128 | 55:37
December 15, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2022
Dmytro Kuleba; Andrey Kurkov; Nina Khrushcheva; Angela Stent
Episode: S2022 E5120 | 55:35
"Putin's World" Author Angela Stent on the War in Ukraine
Amanpour and Company
"Putin's World" Author Angela Stent on the War in Ukraine
"Putin's World" author Angel Stent discusses the war in Ukraine.
Clip: S2022 E5120 | 13:40
December 14, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 14, 2022
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
Episode: S2022 E5119 | 55:28
How Alex Jones Weaponized Sandy Hook
Amanpour and Company
How Alex Jones Weaponized Sandy Hook
Elizabeth Williamson joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5119 | 18:09
December 13, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 13, 2022
Phyll Opoku-Gyimah; Sharon Horgan; Judy Collins
Episode: S2022 E5118 | 55:18
Judy Collins Discusses New Album "Spellbound"
Amanpour and Company
Judy Collins Discusses New Album "Spellbound"
Singer/songwriter Judy Collins discusses her new album "Spellbound."
Clip: S2022 E5118 | 17:25
December 12, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2022
Hadi Ghaemi; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Lizzie Gottlieb; Robert Caro; Dr. Mahsid Abir
Episode: S2022 E5117 | 55:37
