December 13, 2023

Liz Mair joins the show.
Rabbi David Wolpe on why he resigned from Harvard’s antisemitism advisory committee.
Ben Hodges; Maria Pevchikh; Marina Abramović; Rabbi David Wolpe
Jeffrey Goldberg joins the show.
Dylan Collins; Erel Margalit; Mariam Almheiri; Tom Vilsack; Kori Schake
Kori Schake describes her vision for U.S. foreign policy.
Alexander Kamyshin; Mstyslav Chernov; Jacob Collier; Michael Powell
Michael Powell joins the show.
Tom Hanks and Christopher Riley discuss their immersive documentary "The Moonwalkers."
Robi Damelin; Tom Hanks; Christopher Riley; Jill Lepore
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Merav Michaeli; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Jeffrey Goldberg; John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter
Tim Alberta; Ben Wedeman; Ronen Bergman; Nicholas Kristof
Josh Paul; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Arelis Hernández; Aria Mia Loberti
Gina McCarthy; Oren Liebermann; Azam Ahmed; Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau; Nora Brown
Walter Isaacson; Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Youmna ElSayed
Khaled Elgindy; Patricia Scotland; Phil Weiser; Tom Nichols