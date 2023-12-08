December 12, 2023

Extras
Rabbi David Wolpe on why he resigned from Harvard’s antisemitism advisory committee.
Jeffrey Goldberg joins the show.
Kori Schake describes her vision for U.S. foreign policy.
Michael Powell joins the show.
Jill Lepore on the links between the trial of Jefferson Davis and that of Donald Trump.
Tom Hanks and Christopher Riley discuss their immersive documentary "The Moonwalkers."
Nicholas Kristof joins the show.
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
