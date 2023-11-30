December 1, 2023

Former White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy on the importance of this year’s COP. Correspondent Oren Liebermann reports on the Israel Gaza conflict from Tel Aviv. Azam Ahmed on his new book "Fear Is Just a Word." Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau on their New York Times series, “Dying Broke." 18-year-old banjo virtuoso Nora Brown on her latest EP, “Lady of the Lake."