Amanpour and Company

December 1, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6110 | 55m 57s

Former White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy on the importance of this year’s COP. Correspondent Oren Liebermann reports on the Israel Gaza conflict from Tel Aviv. Azam Ahmed on his new book "Fear Is Just a Word." Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau on their New York Times series, “Dying Broke." 18-year-old banjo virtuoso Nora Brown on her latest EP, “Lady of the Lake."

Aired: 11/30/23
Watch 19:08
Amanpour and Company
Youmna ElSayed on Being a Reporter and a Mom in Wartime
Al Jazeera English correspondent Youmna ElSayed on surviving as a journalist in Gaza.
Clip: S2023 E6109 | 19:08
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
November 30, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2023 E6109 | 55:38
Watch 5:29
Amanpour and Company
Walter Isaacson on the Life and Legacy of Henry Kissinger
Walter Isaacson, author of "Kissinger" on the life and legacy of Henry Kissinger.
Clip: S2023 E6109 | 5:29
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Tom Nichols on Trump’s Recent Rhetoric
Tom Nichols joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6108 | 17:52
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2023
Khaled Elgindy; Patricia Scotland; Phil Weiser; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2023 E6108 | 55:57
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2023
Ruth Halperin-Kaddari; Sarah Hendriks; Omer Benjakob; Colman Domingo; James Fallows
Episode: S2023 E6107 | 55:23
Watch 17:41
Amanpour and Company
“Rustin” Brings a Civil Rights Hero Out of the Shadows
Actor Colman Domingo discusses his leading role in the Netflix biopic "Rustin."
Clip: S2023 E6107 | 17:41
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2023
Eyal Nouri; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Nathan Thrall; Roxane Gay; Paul Lynch
Episode: S2023 E6106 | 55:39
Watch 17:47
Amanpour and Company
Roxane Gay on Her New Essay Collection "Opinions"
Roxane Gay joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6106 | 17:47
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2023
Gershon Baskin; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Roger Ross Williams
Episode: S2023 E6103 | 55:56
