Amanpour and Company

August 31, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6044 | 55m 17s

James Rogers and Richard Shirreff discuss how drone technology is re-shaping the battlefield. Daria Kaleniuk head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center joins to talk about the corruption problem in Ukraine. Scott Braddock details the impending impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Aired: 08/30/23
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
Texas Republicans Impeach One of Their Own: What Next?
Scott Braddock details the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s upcoming impeachment trial
Clip: S2023 E6044 | 18:07
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
Drew Faust on Activism, Affirmative Action, and U.S. History
Harvard's first female President, Drew Gilpin Faust, discusses her new memoir
Clip: S2023 E6043 | 17:34
Watch 54:49
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2023
Fiona Hill; Josep Borrell; Jens Stoltenberg; Drew Gilpin Faust
Episode: S2023 E6043 | 54:49
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Fmr US AG to Republicans: “The DOJ Is Not Biased Against Us"
Former U.S. attorney general Alberto Gonzales discusses his new Washington Post op-ed.
Clip: S2023 E6042 | 18:22
Watch 55:00
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2023
Andriy Zagorodnyuk; David Petraeus; Alberto R. Gonzales
Episode: S2023 E6042 | 55:00
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2023
Nikolai Viknyansky; Maia Sandu; Nika Lozovska; Michael Eric Dyson
Episode: S2023 E6041 | 55:14
Watch 17:23
Amanpour and Company
Unsung Heroes of the March on Washington, 60 Years Later
Michael Eric Dyson discusses the historic March on Washington 60 years later.
Clip: S2023 E6041 | 17:23
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Jon Batiste on His New Album "World Music Radio"
Jon Batiste joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6035 | 18:09
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 18, 2023
Jorge Castañeda; Jon Batiste; Lubaina Himid
Episode: S2023 E6035 | 55:42
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E6036 | 55:22
