Amanpour and Company

August 3, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6024 | 55m 38s

Russia's Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin reveals the Kremlin’s assessment of the war. Mstyslav Chernov relives the terrifying experience of filming in Mariupol during the Russian invasion. We revisit Christiane’s interview with Grayson Perry at his last London show in 2019.

Aired: 08/02/23
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
20 Days in Mariupol: “Nightmare You Cannot Wake Up From"
Filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov describes 20 Days in the Besieged City of Mariupol
Clip: S2023 E6024 | 18:14
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 2, 2023
Jessica Roth; Joe Neguse; Joe Walsh; Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky
Episode: S2023 E6023 | 55:43
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
The Human Toll of Red Tape in Healthcare
Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6023 | 17:25
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
Lessons From Women Who Served in WWII
Lena Andrews discusses the lessons we can learn from the women who served during WWII
Clip: S2023 E6022 | 17:56
Watch 54:57
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2023
Alexander Gabuev & Karin von Hippel; Patrick Gaspard; Kamissa Camara; Lena Andrews
Episode: S2023 E6022 | 54:57
Watch 16:04
Amanpour and Company
Korea’s Jeju Women Fight for Survival Against Climate Change
Haenyeos of Jeju Island join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6021 | 16:04
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2023
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi; Lawrence Freedman; Petteri Taalas; Haenyeo women of Jeju Island
Episode: S2023 E6021 | 55:29
Watch 17:15
Amanpour and Company
What New Antitrust Guidelines Mean for Americans
Lina Khan and Jonathan Kanter discuss the new DOJ/FTC antitrust guidelines.
Clip: S2023 E6020 | 17:15
Watch 55:10
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2023
Anne Applebaum; 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners; Lina Khan; Jonathan Kanter; Nicola Benedet
Episode: S2023 E6020 | 55:10
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2023
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2023 E6019 | 55:28
