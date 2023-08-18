August 28, 2023

Christiane reports from inside the decimated Ukrainian city of Odesa and speaks with Nikolai Viknyansky, adviser to the Mayor of Odesa. Maia Sandu, president of Moldova on her fight against authoritarianism while bordering Ukraine. Nika Lozovska, co-owner of a Ukrainian restaurant is staying strong in the face of war. Michael Eric Dyson discusses the historic March on Washington 60 years later.