Amanpour and Company

August 24, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6039 | 55m 28s

Middle East expert Vali Nasr joins the show. Brooke Shields speaks with Christiane about her new documentary "Pretty Baby," standards of beauty, and her hopes for her own daughters. Oscar-nominated director Waad Al-Kateab and AirBnB founder Joe Gebbia discuss their new documentary, "We Dare to Dream."

Aired: 08/17/23
Extras
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E6036 | 55:22
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2023
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Episode: S2023 E6046 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 22, 2023
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell
Episode: S2023 E6037 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 25, 2023
Alondra Nelson; Oscar Isaac and Jeremy O. Harris; Dr. Daniel Grossman and Katrina Kimport
Episode: S2023 E6040 | 55:38
Watch 18:00
Amanpour and Company
Tracing the History of Slavery and Policing in America
Stanley Nelson and Valerie Scoon join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6034 | 18:00
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 17, 2023
Sergei Guriev; Eric Newman; Stanley Nelson and Valerie Scoon
Episode: S2023 E6034 | 55:43
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
Ian Bremmer and Mustafa Suleyman on the Race to Regulate AI
Ian Bremmer & Mustafa Suleyman on why countries & companies need to regulate AI together.
Clip: S2023 E6033 | 17:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 16, 2023
Jared Bernstein; Sylvia Luke; Kathleen Stephens; Ian Bremmer & Mustafa Suleyman
Episode: S2023 E6033 | 55:42
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
August 15, 2023
Darryl Cohen; Fawzia Koofi; David Quammen; Jared Moshé
Episode: S2023 E6032 | 55:08
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Lab Leak or Wet Market? Why the Origins of COVID-19 Matter
David Quammen discusses the origins of Covid.
Clip: S2023 E6032 | 18:03
