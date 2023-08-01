© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

August 2, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6023 | 55m 43s

Donald Trump has now been indicted a third time. What does this mean for the former president — and for the country? Christiane discusses with former prosecutor Jessica Roth, Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse and former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh. Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsy is a maternal-fetal physician and argues that “administrative burden” is putting undue stress on the U.S. healthcare system.

Aired: 08/01/23
