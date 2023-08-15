© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 16, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6033 | 55m 42s

Jared Bernstein discusses the positives and negatives of the Inflation Reduction Act. Hawaii’s Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke gives the latest on the wildfires. Former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea discusses what we can expect next from the South Korea-Japan relationship. Ian Bremmer and Mustafa Suleyman talk about why countries and technology companies need to unite to regulate A.I.

Aired: 08/15/23
