© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

August 14, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6031 | 55m 42s

Correspondent Mike Valerio joins from the ground in Maui, Hawaii to discuss America’s deadliest fire in more than a hundred years. Polish Ambassador to the United States discusses the Wagner group and the war in Ukraine. Jennifer Senior discusses her new piece about intellectual disabilities. Jason Stanley talks about Ukraine's complicated identity and Russia's efforts to erase it.

Aired: 08/13/23
Extras
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
Professor Jason Stanley: Ukraine is Facing a Genocide
Professor Jason Stanley discusses why he thinks that Ukraine is facing a genocide.
Clip: S2023 E6031 | 17:46
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
August 11, 2023
Gordon Brown; Jamelle Bouie; Ian Shaw
Episode: S2023 E6030 | 55:33
Watch 16:51
Amanpour and Company
Columnist: The Link Between Trump’s Indictments and the KKK
Jamelle Bouie discusses Donald Trump's indictments and the state of U.S. democracy.
Clip: S2023 E6030 | 16:51
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
New Doc: Ravish Kumar and the Threat to Free Speech in India
Vinay Shukla and Ravish Kumar join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6029 | 18:23
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 10, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6029 | 55:43
Watch 17:19
Amanpour and Company
China’s Rise as a Naval Power and What’s at Stake for the US
Toshi Yoshihara discusses China's global status.
Clip: S2023 E6028 | 17:19
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 9, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6028 | 55:34
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2023
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Episode: S2023 E6027 | 55:43
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
James McBride On Community, Book Bans and His New Novel
James McBride joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6027 | 17:44
Watch 5:39
Amanpour and Company
Chris Christie on Trump & the "Barbarism" Committed by Putin
Chris Christie joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6027 | 5:39
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
August 11, 2023
Gordon Brown; Jamelle Bouie; Ian Shaw
Episode: S2023 E6030 | 55:33
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 10, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6029 | 55:43
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 9, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6028 | 55:34
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2023
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Episode: S2023 E6027 | 55:43
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2023
Yevgeniya Gaber; Craig Martell; Donovan Ramsey; Boas Kragtwijk
Episode: S2023 E6026 | 55:19
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 4, 2023
Sarah Longwell; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Farnaz Fassihi; Nic Robertson; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2023 E6025 | 55:43
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 3, 2023
Andrei Kelin; Mstyslav Chernov; Grayson Perry
Episode: S2023 E6024 | 55:38
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 2, 2023
Jessica Roth; Joe Neguse; Joe Walsh; Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky
Episode: S2023 E6023 | 55:43
Watch 54:57
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2023
Alexander Gabuev & Karin von Hippel; Patrick Gaspard; Kamissa Camara; Lena Andrews
Episode: S2023 E6022 | 54:57
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2023
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi; Lawrence Freedman; Petteri Taalas; Haenyeo women of Jeju Island
Episode: S2023 E6021 | 55:29