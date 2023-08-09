August 10, 2023

© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

A group of Americans imprisoned in Iran have just been released. Joining to discuss is prisoner Siamak Namazi's lawyer, U.S. Security Correspondent Kylie Atwood, formerly imprisoned journalist Jason Rezaian and director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group Ali Vaez. Veteran Indian news anchor Ravish Kumar and "While We Watched" director Vinay Shukla on press freedom in India.

Aired: 08/09/23
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
New Doc: Ravish Kumar and the Threat to Free Speech in India
Vinay Shukla and Ravish Kumar join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6029 | 18:23
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 9, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6028 | 55:34
Watch 17:19
Amanpour and Company
China’s Rise as a Naval Power and What’s at Stake for the US
Toshi Yoshihara discusses China's global status.
Clip: S2023 E6028 | 17:19
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2023
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Episode: S2023 E6027 | 55:43
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
James McBride On Community, Book Bans and His New Novel
James McBride joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6027 | 17:44
Watch 5:39
Amanpour and Company
Chris Christie on Trump & the "Barbarism" Committed by Putin
Chris Christie joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6027 | 5:39
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
When Crack Was King: The Effects of a Misunderstood Era
Donovan Ramsey discusses his book "When Crack Was King."
Clip: S2023 E6026 | 18:08
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2023
Yevgeniya Gaber; Craig Martell; Donovan Ramsey; Boas Kragtwijk
Episode: S2023 E6026 | 55:19
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 4, 2023
Sarah Longwell; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Farnaz Fassihi; Nic Robertson; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2023 E6025 | 55:43
Watch 16:46
Amanpour and Company
Inside Russia’s Wagner Group: “Maximum Horror"
Joshua Yaffa joins the show
Clip: S2023 E6025 | 16:46
