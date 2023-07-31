© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Amanpour and Company

August 1, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6022 | 54m 57s

Alexander Gabuev & Karin von Hippel discuss Putin's long game in Ukraine. Patrick Gaspard talks about developing nations' take on Ukraine and Russia, focusing on African states. Kamissa Camara analyzes what the coup in Niger means for terrorism in the region. Lena Andrews discusses her new book on the extraordinary women who served in uniform during World War II.

Aired: 07/31/23
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2023
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi; Lawrence Freedman; Petteri Taalas; Haenyeo women of Jeju Island
Episode: S2023 E6021 | 55:29
Watch 16:04
Amanpour and Company
Korea’s Jeju Women Fight for Survival Against Climate Change
Haenyeos of Jeju Island join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6021 | 16:04
Watch 17:15
Amanpour and Company
What New Antitrust Guidelines Mean for Americans
Lina Khan and Jonathan Kanter discuss the new DOJ/FTC antitrust guidelines.
Clip: S2023 E6020 | 17:15
Watch 55:10
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2023
Anne Applebaum; 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners; Lina Khan; Jonathan Kanter; Nicola Benedet
Episode: S2023 E6020 | 55:10
Watch 5:10
Amanpour and Company
WIll AI Help or Hurt the News Business?
Hari Sreenivasan joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6019 | 5:10
Watch 5:50
Amanpour and Company
Expert Roundtable on the Rise of AI
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6019 | 5:50
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2023
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2023 E6019 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 26, 2023
Robert Service; Nadia Murad; Miles Taylor; Brandi Chastain; Lianne Sanderson
Episode: S2023 E6018 | 55:43
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Miles Taylor: Trump 2nd Term Would Focus Solely on Revenge
Miles Taylor discusses his new book "Blowback."
Clip: S2023 E6018 | 17:58
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2023
Rebecca Traister and Joe Trippi; Pita Limjaroenrat; Sam Pollard
Episode: S2023 E6017 | 55:43
