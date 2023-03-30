© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

April 5, 2023
Amanpour and Company

April 5, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5199 | 55m 37s

Freed Nicaraguan political prisoners Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro join the show. Few people know Alexey Navalny better than Maria Pevchikh, who has worked with him for a decade and was with him in Siberia when he was poisoned. She joins the show. Democrat Derek Kilmer and Republican William Timmons explain how they tried to fix Congress.

Aired: 04/04/23
April 5, 2023
March 30, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 30, 2023
Avinash Persaud; Matthew Desmond; Gilbert and George
Episode: S2023 E5195 | 55:38
Matthew Desmond on America’s Poverty Crisis
Watch 17:04
Amanpour and Company
Matthew Desmond on America’s Poverty Crisis
Matthew Desmond joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5195 | 17:04
Rep. Maxwell Frost: Florida Govt. Abusing Its Powers
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Maxwell Frost: Florida Govt. Abusing Its Powers
Rep. Maxwell Frost joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5194 | 18:24
March 29, 2023
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2023
Chris Van Hollen; Emine Dzhaparova; Rep. Maxwell Frost
Episode: S2023 E5194 | 55:04
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Martin Indyk joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5193 | 18:14
March 28, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2023
Dr. Joseph Sakran; Martin Indyk; Boris Becker and Alex Gibney
Episode: S2023 E5193 | 55:37
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Author Michael Specter discusses his book "Higher Animals."
Clip: S2023 E5192 | 18:01
March 27, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2023
Hadas Gold; Tzipi Livni; Sophie Pedder; Peter Westmacott; Michael Specter
Episode: S2023 E5192 | 55:22
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
William D. Cohan joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5191 | 17:57
March 24, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2023
Alex Stamos; Mike Chinoy; William D. Cohan
Episode: S2023 E5191 | 55:38
April 4, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2023
Amina Mohammed; Sima Bahous; Andrew Solomon; Reverend Wheeler Parker, Jr.
Episode: S2023 E5198 | 55:37
April 3, 2023
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2023
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
Episode: S2023 E5197 | 55:27
March 23, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2023
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2023 E5190 | 55:37
March 22, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2023
Oleksandra Matviichuk; Imara Jones; “Behayshta”; Orzala Nemat; Rina Amiri
Episode: S2023 E5189 | 55:22
March 21, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2023
Karim Khan; Neda Sharghi; Sarah McCammon; John Kirby
Episode: S2023 E5188 | 55:22