© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

April 3, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7199 | 55m 47s

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Trump's new tariffs. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on her latest novel "Dream Count." The Atlantic's Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg joins Walter Isaacson to discuss his bombshell story after being added to a Trump Administration Signal chat.

Aired: 04/02/25
Extras
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
“I’m Not Scared:” Jeffrey Goldberg on Potential Backlash After Signal Leak
Jeffrey Goldberg joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7199 | 18:20
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Harvard Historian Responds to Trump’s Order Targeting the Smithsonian
Tiya A. Miles discusses the Trump administration's targeting of the Smithsonian Museum.
Clip: S2025 E7198 | 17:51
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2025
Chris Murphy; Arwa Damon; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Tiya A. Miles
Episode: S2025 E7198 | 55:44
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Does Trump Have Legal Authority to Require Proof of Citizenship for Voting?
Justin Levitt joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7197 | 18:08
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2025
Alberto Gonzales; Idit Ohel; Justin Levitt
Episode: S2025 E7197 | 55:18
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
Can Trump Use Economic Warfare to America’s Advantage?
Edward Fishman discusses his new book "Chokepoints."
Clip: S2025 E7196 | 17:59
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 31, 2025
Thierry Arnaud; Nathalie Tocci; Dr. Sania Nishtar; Tina Fordham; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2025 E7196 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2025
Colum McCann; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7195 | 55:47
Watch 16:57
Amanpour and Company
Graydon Carter on Donald Trump, Anna Wintour and the Golden Age of Magazines
Graydon Carter joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7195 | 16:57
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2025
Vincent Warren; Michael Lewis; W. Kamau Bell; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7194 | 55:47
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2025
Chris Murphy; Arwa Damon; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Tiya A. Miles
Episode: S2025 E7198 | 55:44
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2025
Alberto Gonzales; Idit Ohel; Justin Levitt
Episode: S2025 E7197 | 55:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 31, 2025
Thierry Arnaud; Nathalie Tocci; Dr. Sania Nishtar; Tina Fordham; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2025 E7196 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2025
Colum McCann; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7195 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2025
Vincent Warren; Michael Lewis; W. Kamau Bell; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7194 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2025
Chuck Hagel; Antonio Costa; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E7193 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2025
Baiba Braže; Makena Kelly; Shaima Al-Obaidi; Clay Risen
Episode: S2025 E7192 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2025
Dara Massicot; Özgür Özel; Olivia Hill; Asako Gladsjo and Dr. Le’Shauna Phinazee
Episode: S2025 E7191 | 55:47
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2025
David Miliband; Omar El Akkad; Carrie Besnette Hauser
Episode: S2025 E7190 | 55:16
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2025
Maja Stojanovic; Stephen Graham; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2025 E7189 | 55:24