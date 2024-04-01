© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

April 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6197 | 55m 51s

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths discusses the deaths of international relief workers in Gaza. Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza on the state of Putin's Russia. Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer explains his pragmatic approach to interpreting the Constitution in his new book "Reading the Constitution."

Aired: 04/01/24
Extras
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Justice Breyer Says SCOTUS Risks Creating “A Constitution That No One Wants”
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on his book "Reading the Constitution."
Clip: S2024 E6197 | 18:21
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
“The Anxious Generation” Author: Social Media Is Spreading Mental Illness
Jonathan Haidt joins the show to discuss.
Clip: S2024 E6196 | 17:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2024
Polina Ivanova; Pjotr Sauer; David Frum; Rafael Grossi; Bassam Aramin; Robi Damelin
Episode: S2024 E6195 | 55:53
Watch 17:06
Amanpour and Company
IAEA Head on Iran’s Expansion of Its Nuclear Abilities
Director General of the IAEA discusses Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Clip: S2024 E6195 | 17:06
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
Haitian Journalist: Half the Country in Hunger, Dead Bodies in the Street
Haiti-based Washington Post reporter Widlore Mérancourt describes the conditions in Haiti.
Clip: S2024 E6194 | 18:33
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2024
Roger D. Carstens; Melissa Bell; Annelle Sheline; Widlore Mérancourt
Episode: S2024 E6194 | 55:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2024
Noah Feldman; Vivek Murthy; Janti Soeripto
Episode: S2024 E6193 | 55:53
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Save the Children CEO from Gaza: “Starvation Is Already Happening”
Janti Soeripto discusses the situation on the ground in Rafah, Gaza.
Clip: S2024 E6193 | 17:58
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2024
Anthony Scaramucci; Olivia Colman; Thea Sharrock; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2024 E6192 | 55:51
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2024
Polina Ivanova; Pjotr Sauer; David Frum; Rafael Grossi; Bassam Aramin; Robi Damelin
Episode: S2024 E6195 | 55:53
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2024
Roger D. Carstens; Melissa Bell; Annelle Sheline; Widlore Mérancourt
Episode: S2024 E6194 | 55:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2024
Noah Feldman; Vivek Murthy; Janti Soeripto
Episode: S2024 E6193 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2024
Anthony Scaramucci; Olivia Colman; Thea Sharrock; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2024 E6192 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2024
Josep Borrell; Peter Pomerantsev; Christopher Lockyear; Regina King
Episode: S2024 E6191 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2024
Evelyn Farkas; Michael Froman; Rodrigo García; Ian McKellen
Episode: S2024 E6190 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Rafael Grossi; Ryan Calais Cameron
Episode: S2024 E6189 | 55:53
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2024
David Miliband; Maryam Keshavarz and Bijan Daneshmand; Ofer Cassif
Episode: S2024 E6188 | 55:30
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2024
Roberto Álvarez; Raghad Jaraisy; Ofer Dagan; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2024 E6187 | 55:37