Amanpour and Company

April 14, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5206 | 55m 25s

Correspondent Fred Pleitgen reports from pension protests in France. Ezra Klein has spoken with experts on all sides of the A.I. debate and joins the show to discuss. Catherine J. Ross, an expert on freedom of speech and author of "A Right to Lie," discusses the Dominion v. Fox News case. Shane Harris is among the reporters who first broke the Pentagon documents leak story, and he joins the show.

Aired: 04/13/23
April 14, 2023
Extras
Inside the Pentagon Leak
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Pentagon Leak
Shane Harris joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5206 | 17:58
April 13, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 13, 2023
Peter Frankopan; Ai Weiwei; Nicola Fox
Episode: S2023 E5205 | 55:37
The Moon, Mars, and Beyond: Nicola Fox's Big Plans for NASA
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
The Moon, Mars, and Beyond: Nicola Fox's Big Plans for NASA
NASA's head of science discusses future space missions.
Clip: S2023 E5205 | 17:29
David Axelrod on Chicago’s Progressive Mayor Victory
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
David Axelrod on Chicago’s Progressive Mayor Victory
David Axelrod joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5204 | 18:15
April 12, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
April 12, 2023
Nic Robertson; Leon Panetta; Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf (Ret.); David Axelrod
Episode: S2023 E5204 | 55:38
"The People's Hospital:" Can Healthcare For All Work?
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
"The People's Hospital:" Can Healthcare For All Work?
Dr. Ricardo Nuila discusses his book "The People's Hospital."
Clip: S2023 E5203 | 17:56
April 11, 2023
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2023
Rep. Katie Porter; François Heisbourg; Philippe Étienne; Dr. Ricardo Nuila
Episode: S2023 E5203 | 55:35
Why Are Teachers Quitting?
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Why Are Teachers Quitting?
Alexandra Robbins joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5202 | 17:51
April 10, 2023
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2023
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Naomi Long; Alexandra Robbins
Episode: S2023 E5202 | 55:12
April 7, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 7, 2023
Michelle Yeoh; Jihyun Park; Seh-Lynn Chai; Eddie Izzard
Episode: S2023 E5201 | 55:37
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
