Amanpour and Company

April 12, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5204 | 55m 38s

Biden visits Northern Ireland on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses the Pentagon intelligence leak. Dan Leaf, former deputy commander of American military forces in the Pacific, believes it’s time to try again to make peace with North Korea. David Axelrod discusses Brandon Johnson’s victory in the Chicago mayoral election.

Aired: 04/11/23
April 12, 2023
David Axelrod on Chicago’s Progressive Mayor Victory
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
David Axelrod on Chicago’s Progressive Mayor Victory
David Axelrod joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5204 | 18:15
April 11, 2023
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2023
Rep. Katie Porter; François Heisbourg; Philippe Étienne; Dr. Ricardo Nuila
Episode: S2023 E5203 | 55:35
"The People's Hospital:" Can Healthcare For All Work?
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
"The People's Hospital:" Can Healthcare For All Work?
Dr. Ricardo Nuila discusses his book "The People's Hospital."
Clip: S2023 E5203 | 17:56
Why Are Teachers Quitting?
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Why Are Teachers Quitting?
Alexandra Robbins joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5202 | 17:51
April 10, 2023
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2023
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Naomi Long; Alexandra Robbins
Episode: S2023 E5202 | 55:12
April 7, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 7, 2023
Michelle Yeoh; Jihyun Park; Seh-Lynn Chai; Eddie Izzard
Episode: S2023 E5201 | 55:37
April 6, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 6, 2023
Felix Maradiaga; Juan Sebastian Chamorro; Maria Pevchikh; Derek Kilmer; William Timmons
Episode: S2023 E5200 | 55:37
Expert Analysis of the Trump Arraignment
Watch 6:09
Amanpour and Company
Expert Analysis of the Trump Arraignment
Law professor Paul Rosenzweig and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5198 | 6:09
April 4, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2023
Paul Rosenzweig; Renato Mariotti; Susan Glasser; Peter Baker; Nicole Hemmer
Episode: S2023 E5198 | 55:37
March 31, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 31, 2023
Jessica Roth; John Kirby; Masha Gessen; Debra Lee
Episode: S2023 E5196 | 55:37
