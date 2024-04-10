© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

April 11, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6204 | 55m 53s

O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star acquitted of murder in the 1990s, has died. Legal experts comment on his legacy. This year, one of the the Central Park Five – Yusef Salaam – became a member of the New York City Council. National security expert Juliette Kayyem argues, "The government isn't ready for the violence Trump might unleash."

Aired: 04/10/24
Extras
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
National Security Expert: If Trump Loses Election, Expect Violence
Juliette Kayyem joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6204 | 18:23
Watch 15:48
Amanpour and Company
Is There Selective Outrage With Who Dies in the Israel/Gaza Conflict?
Emily Tamkin discusses her article about the deaths of World Central Kitchen Aid Workers.
Clip: S2024 E6203 | 15:48
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2024
Bernie Sanders; Michelle O’Neill; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2024 E6203 | 55:22
Watch 5:33
Amanpour and Company
Sen. Bernie Sanders: U.S. Must Threaten to Cut Off Funding for Israel
Senator Bernie Sanders discusses America's politics at home and abroad.
Clip: S2024 E6203 | 5:33
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2024
Wendy Sherman; Michael Douglas; Judy Craymer
Episode: S2024 E6202 | 55:54
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
Michael Douglas on “Franklin” and “Endangered” Democracies
Michael Douglas joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6202 | 17:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2024
Brian Greene; Sharone Lifschitz; Nada Bashir; David Autor
Episode: S2024 E6201 | 55:43
Watch 17:13
Amanpour and Company
AI Could Actually Help Rebuild the Middle Class, Says MIT Economist
David Autor explains how AI can help rebuild the American middle class.
Clip: S2024 E6201 | 17:13
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Mushroom Leather? 3D-Printed Homes on Mars? “A Brief History of the Future”
Futurist Ari Wallach joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6200 | 18:01
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2024
Bernie Sanders; Michelle O’Neill; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2024 E6203 | 55:22
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2024
Wendy Sherman; Michael Douglas; Judy Craymer
Episode: S2024 E6202 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2024
Brian Greene; Sharone Lifschitz; Nada Bashir; David Autor
Episode: S2024 E6201 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2024
Polina Ivanova; Pjotr Sauer; David Frum; Rafael Grossi; Bassam Aramin; Robi Damelin
Episode: S2024 E6195 | 55:53
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2024
Roger D. Carstens; Melissa Bell; Annelle Sheline; Widlore Mérancourt
Episode: S2024 E6194 | 55:38