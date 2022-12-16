Extras
James and Helen enter married life, while James settles in as Siegfried’s partner.
James and Helen get into the groove of married life in their new, very cozy space.
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger.
Siegfried’s First World War experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse.
James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle, but will their wedding day go as planned?
James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches.
James must solve multiple emergencies. Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.
James has old scores to settle. Tristan and Siegfried must acknowledge their differences.
Tristan works out how to make clients happy. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.