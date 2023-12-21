© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 2

Season 4 Episode 2 | 53m 05s

Siegfried has the bright idea of bringing in an experienced bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle, to bring method to their madness. James and Helen take inspiration from Siegfried’s ‘Carpe Diem’ approach and make a long-awaited decision.

Aired: 01/13/24 | Expires: 01/28/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:43
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Scene
Mrs. Harbottle, a potential new bookkeeper for the practice, pays Siegfried a visit.
Clip: S4 E2 | 0:43
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Preview
Siegfried has the bright idea of bringing in an experienced bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle.
Preview: S4 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Lightning Round With the Cast
Biscuits or cakes? Tea or coffee? The cast were put to the test in a lightning round!
Clip: S4 | 1:41
Watch 1:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
All Creatures Great and Small Season 4 Official Preview
Get ready to return to Skeldale House in Season 4, premiering Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 3:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Seasons 1-3 Recap
Watch a refresher on Seasons 1-3 before tuning in for the Season 4 premiere!
Clip: S4 | 3:00
Watch 2:00
All Creatures Great and Small
What's Ahead in Season 4
New characters, new animals, and more touching moments are coming in Season 4!
Clip: S4 | 2:00
Watch 1:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1 Scene
With Tristan off at war, things are busier and more chaotic than usual at Skeldale House.
Clip: S4 E1 | 1:45
Watch 1:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Official Preview
Don't miss the exciting Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:30
Watch 2:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 3 Recap
Check out a Season 3 recap before the Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Clip: S4 | 2:00
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
Episode: S4 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
Episode: S4 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1
It's the spring of 1940 and change is on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House.
Episode: S4 E1 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
Episode: S3 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05