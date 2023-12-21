Extras
Mrs. Harbottle, a potential new bookkeeper for the practice, pays Siegfried a visit.
Siegfried has the bright idea of bringing in an experienced bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle.
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.
It's the spring of 1940 and change is on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House.
Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books.
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger.