Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad

For Weekend of 03-04-23
WCLV 03-04-23
February 03-04 & 5-23
FILE #2 Wally Ballou covers a Jump Rope Championship in Kankakee, Illinois - Bob and Ray RadioArt CD 9005 FRANCAIX: Harpsichord Concerto: Toccata 1 – Christopher Lewis, harpsichord; West Side Chamber Orchestra/Kevin Malion
I'm Robert Conrad
Saturday Afternoon at the Baby Grande; ROGERS: Hambersham County Mephistopheles; Trudy Butram and the Immaculate Contraption; ROGERS: Freight Train; The Sky Lake Campfire Girls; CORBETT-CRAIG: Two Little Boys; ROGERS: The Masterbuilders – Gamble Rodgers Olkawaha CDs 1001, 1002, 1005
A Message from Richard Howland Bolton: Da Vinci SCOTT/COHEN: Boy Scout in Switzerland – Quartet San Francisco VIVALDI/LOUSSIER: Autumn Concerto; Allegro – Jacques Loussier Trio
I'm Robert Conrad
The Sound of W. C. Fields; The Philosophy of W.C. Fields – W. C. Fields and Gary Owens Decca LP 79164* The Temperance Lecture (excerpt) – W. C. Fields CBS LP 34144* Trains – Reginald Gardner ASV CD 5210
