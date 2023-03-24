Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad

Weekend Radio WR 2309

Availability 03-01-23

For Weekend of 03-04-23

WCLV 03-04-23 10:00 PM

February 03-04 & 5-23 Running time: 55:00

FILE #1

Tone for :25, then :30 silence

FILE #2 Wally Ballou covers a Jump Rope Championship in Kankakee, Illinois - Bob and Ray RadioArt CD 9005 FRANCAIX: Harpsichord Concerto: Toccata 1 – Christopher Lewis, harpsichord; West Side Chamber Orchestra/Kevin Malion

Naxos CD 573146

7:04 I’m Robert Conrad :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT

FILE #3

Saturday Afternoon at the Baby Grande; ROGERS: Hambersham County Mephistopheles; Trudy Butram and the Immaculate Contraption; ROGERS: Freight Train; The Sky Lake Campfire Girls; CORBETT-CRAIG: Two Little Boys; ROGERS: The Masterbuilders – Gamble Rodgers Olkawaha CDs 1001, 1002, 1005

A Message from Richard Howland Bolton: Da Vinci SCOTT/COHEN: Boy Scout in Switzerland – Quartet San Francisco VIVALDI/LOUSSIER: Autumn Concerto; Allegro – Jacques Loussier Trio 38:58 _I’m Robert Conrad :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT

FILE #4

The Sound of W. C. Fields; The Philosophy of W.C. Fields – W. C. Fields and Gary Owens Decca LP 79164* The Temperance Lecture (excerpt) – W. C. Fields CBS LP 34144* Trains – Reginald Gardner ASV CD 5210 56:35 CONRAD OUT MUSIC TO 55:00

FILE #5

NEXT PROGRAM PROMO TAG: 06

