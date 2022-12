Weekend Radio 2252

Weekend Radio WR 2252 Availability 12-21-22 For Weekend of 12-24-22 WCLV 12-24-22 10:00 PM December 12-23/25-22

Running time: 58:00 FILE #1

Tone for :25, then :30 silence

FILE #2\

Remember Yule – Ogden Nash Caedmon LP 1015* TCHAIKOVSKY (arr CHASE): Nutcracker Medley - JoshuaBell, violin; Straight No Chaser Masterworks CD 74319 6:01 Robert Conrad :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT

FILE #3

Looking Up St. Nick and His Helper, Peter Lorre - Bob and Ray RadioArt CD 4012 ????: Deck Us All with Boston Charlie – Lambert, Hendricks and Ross Unknown arr KAY/RUSSELL): Deck the Halls – Cincinnati Pops; May Festival Chorus/John Morris Russell Fanfare CD 001 Nursery School – Nativity Scene – Joyce Grenfell EMI CD 001 Merry Christmas, Doctor – Nichols and May Mercury CD 558 457 A Letter to America from Richard Howland Bolton 28:51_I’m Robert Conrad :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT

FILE #4 Polly Anderson’s Christmas Party – Stuart McLean Vinyl Café CD 013 ANDERSON: A Christmas Festival – Cleveland Orchestra, Orchestra Chorus and Children’s Chorus/Robert Porco MAA CD 051101 WILLIAMS: Christ Came to Bethlehem – Redlands University Choir Epic LP 3871* 54:47 CONRAD OUT MUSIC TO 58:00 FILE #5

