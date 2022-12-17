Weekend Radio 2251

Weekend Radio WR 2251

Matt Neffer, Boy Spot Welder, Is in a State of Upset - Bob and Ray RadioArt CD 2026 BOYER: Silver Fanfare – London Symphony/Peter Boyer Naxos CD 5597 09:07 Robert Conrad :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT

FILE #3 Phony Folk-Lore: Peter Ustinov EMI CD 94677 WILLIAMS: Song of the Australian Outlaw: Green Grow My Nadgers; Ballad of the Woogler’s Moule – Kenneth Williams EMI CD 94677 TRAD (arr GRIFFITH): Flop-Eared Mule; Andy Griffith Capitol CD 98476 TRAD (arr CPRRELL): The Fox Went Out on a Chilly Night - Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell Avie CD 2329 Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow: Getting There Without or With Maps HUMPE-RABBE-ISRAEL: Nothings Happens to Me – Palast Orchestra/Max Raabe Decca CD 479 41147 Letter to America – Richard Howland-Bolton

38:43 I’m Robert Conrad :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT

FILE #4 Opening the Bazaar – Ruth Draper BMG CD 22685 CONRAD OUT MUSIC TO 58:00

