State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

Energy Law Still Taking Heat, GOP Senator Has New Gun Plan

By Karen Kasler
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
HB 6 Law Debate, GOP Lawmaker On New Gun Law Proposal

House Bill 6 is still fueling debates about energy in Ohio – and the bill at the center of a corruption scandal is  also still powering campaigns and sparking legislation.

Andy Chow has a full report.

And a Republican lawmaker will try again to pass a bill that seeks to make some changes in gun laws in Ohio – but it doesn’t include some ideas that polls have shown are popular with voters and even gun owners.

Senator Matt Dolan joins Karen Kasler in the studio.

Republican Sen. Matt Dolan is from Chagrin Falls.

Democratic Representative Casey Weinstein hails from Hudson.

The State of Ohio Politics
Karen Kasler
