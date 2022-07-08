Shoring Up Background Checks, Unusual Primary Begins
Gun Databases, Early Voting
Gov. Mike DeWine urges counties to pump more reporting into the databases used for background checks…but does he support the expanded use of those databases for gun sales?
Andy Chow anchors this week and leads discussions on this topic.
Early voting is under way for an August primary, we talk to Secretary of State Frank LaRose about the challenges for the rare summer, statewide election.
Frank LaRose is the GOP Secretary of State for the state of Ohio.
Suzanne Almeida is redistricting counsel for Common Cause.