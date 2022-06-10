© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

Unconstitutional Maps Prevail, Food Banks Report Shortages, Brain Scans And Political Proclivities

By Karen Kasler
Published June 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Redistricting Saga, Food Banks In Crisis, Brain Scans And Political Preferences

Ohio’s redistricting saga continues even as preparations are being made for the August 2 primary for legislative races.  

Andy Chow provides the deep background on this ongoing issue.

 With inflation and other factors causing high rent, gas and food prices, Ohio’s foodbanks report a lot of low-income Ohioans are struggling to get enough to eat. 

Jo Ingles has an in-depth discussion with a food bank professional. 

And scientists at Ohio State University say they can tell your political preferences just by looking at a scan of your brain. 

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt is the Executive Director of the Ohio Association Of Foodbanks.

Seo-Eun Yang is a doctoral candidate at Ohio State University.

