Unconstitutional Maps Prevail, Food Banks Report Shortages, Brain Scans And Political Proclivities

Redistricting Saga, Food Banks In Crisis, Brain Scans And Political Preferences
Ohio’s redistricting saga continues even as preparations are being made for the August 2 primary for legislative races.
Andy Chow provides the deep background on this ongoing issue.
With inflation and other factors causing high rent, gas and food prices, Ohio’s foodbanks report a lot of low-income Ohioans are struggling to get enough to eat.
Jo Ingles has an in-depth discussion with a food bank professional.
And scientists at Ohio State University say they can tell your political preferences just by looking at a scan of your brain.
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt is the Executive Director of the Ohio Association Of Foodbanks.
Seo-Eun Yang is a doctoral candidate at Ohio State University.