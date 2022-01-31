Witness History: Black History Month

Black History Month has been observed in the United States since 1970. In fact, Black students and faculty at Kent State University are credited with having launched the first observance of Black History Month from January 2 through February 28 of that year. President Gerald Ford subsequently recognized Black History Month in 1976. This special edition of Witness History brings together some incredible interviews examining the African-American experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.