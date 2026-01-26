© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas

'Science Friday' host Ira Flatow discusses his long career and how the public engages with science

By Drew Maziasz,
Jeff St. Clair
Published January 26, 2026 at 2:03 PM EST
Science Friday
/
WNYC
Flatow has been hosting "Science Friday" for decades.

"Science Friday" has been broadcast on airwaves across Northeast Ohio for decades. And behind the microphone is the trusted voice of Ira Flatow, who first began his career in public media back in 1971.

He became the host of "Science Friday" in 1991. That show discusses all manner of science-related topics, from evolution to gut health, and space exploration to animal behavior.

Flatow was in Northeast Ohio in mid January for a talk at the Cleveland Museum at Natural History. Before the talk, he spoke with Ideastream midday host Jeff St. Clair. They discussed Flatow's career in broadcasting and some is his favorite topics from his decades of hosting.

They also spoke a bit about the current political climate, including funding cuts to science research. And they touched on science literacy, and if the American public is educated enough about the world around them.

Guests:
- Ira Flatow, Host, "Science Friday"
- Jeff St. Clair, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show's technical producer.
Jeff St. Clair
Jeff St. Clair is the midday host for Ideastream Public Media.
