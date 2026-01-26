'Science Friday' host Ira Flatow discusses his long career and how the public engages with science

"Science Friday" has been broadcast on airwaves across Northeast Ohio for decades. And behind the microphone is the trusted voice of Ira Flatow, who first began his career in public media back in 1971.

He became the host of "Science Friday" in 1991. That show discusses all manner of science-related topics, from evolution to gut health, and space exploration to animal behavior.

Flatow was in Northeast Ohio in mid January for a talk at the Cleveland Museum at Natural History. Before the talk, he spoke with Ideastream midday host Jeff St. Clair. They discussed Flatow's career in broadcasting and some is his favorite topics from his decades of hosting.

They also spoke a bit about the current political climate, including funding cuts to science research. And they touched on science literacy, and if the American public is educated enough about the world around them.

Guests:

- Ira Flatow, Host, "Science Friday"

- Jeff St. Clair, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media