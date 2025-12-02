Meet some of the 2025 Crain's Cleveland Business 40 Under 40 honorees

For more than 30 years, Crain's Cleveland Business has been honoring young leaders across Northeast Ohio. Each year, the publication features 40 innovators to watch in diverse spaces, from mental and physical health, to sports and entertainment, the sciences, public service, policy development and beyond. The one thing they all have in common is that they're not even 40 years old.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll introduce you to seven of this year's 40 under 40 honorees ranging in age from 27 to 38, including a psychiatrist, an events booker, a real estate professional, and an astronomer to name a few.

Guests:

