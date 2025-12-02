© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas

Meet some of the 2025 Crain's Cleveland Business 40 Under 40 honorees

By Stephanie Haney
Published December 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
The Crain's Cleveland Business Forty Under 40 honorees are shaping the region in different fields, from health care to sports to entertainment.
The 2025 Crain's Cleveland Business Forty Under 40 honorees are shaping the region in different fields, from health care to sports to entertainment.

For more than 30 years, Crain's Cleveland Business has been honoring young leaders across Northeast Ohio. Each year, the publication features 40 innovators to watch in diverse spaces, from mental and physical health, to sports and entertainment, the sciences, public service, policy development and beyond. The one thing they all have in common is that they're not even 40 years old.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll introduce you to seven of this year's 40 under 40 honorees ranging in age from 27 to 38, including a psychiatrist, an events booker, a real estate professional, and an astronomer to name a few.

Guests:

  • Brooke Lowery, Senior Vice President of Booking and Events for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Arena
  • Poojajeet Khaira, M.D., Psychiatry Resident Physician and Academic Chief Resident with The MetroHealth System
  • Carmen Daniel, Ed.D., Business and Community Engagement Specialist with Heights Career Tech Consortium
  • Ty Stimpert, Community Outreach Program Manager, Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute
  • Maryam Kiefer, Senior Director of Public Policy, United Way of Greater Cleveland
  • Kevin Moss, Senior Vice President, CBRE
  • Monica Marshall, Astronomer, Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Stephanie Haney
Stephanie Haney is the host and a producer of the "Sound of Ideas" for Ideastream Public Media. She's an award-winning journalist and podcast host who is licensed to practice law in both Ohio and California.
