© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

‘Death by Lightning’ explores assassination of President Garfield

By Stephanie Haney
Published November 14, 2025 at 2:58 PM EST

One of Ohio's most prominent historical figures is President James A. Garfield, whose tragic death may be more well-known than his life.

The Moreland Hills-born president - the last to be born in a log cabin in 1831 - served just 200 days in office before being shot by a mentally unwell assassin Charles Guiteau. He then suffered for 11 weeks at the hands of doctors before dying at the White House. His remains reside at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland.

A new Netflix limited series called, “Death by Lightning,” starring Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen, explores Garfield's short-lived presidency.

The series -- which is out now -- was created and written by Mike Makowsky. The series is based on a book called, “Destiny of the Republic,” which was written by Candice Millard. “Sound of Ideas” host Stephanie Haney sat down with Makowsky and Millard for a conversation about Garfield's life and legacy earlier this month.

Guests:
-Mike Makowsky, Creator, Writer, “Death by Lightning”
-Candice Millard, Author, “Destiny of the Republic”

Sound of Ideas
Stephanie Haney
Stephanie Haney is the host and a producer of the "Sound of Ideas" for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Stephanie Haney