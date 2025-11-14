‘Death by Lightning’ explores assassination of President Garfield

One of Ohio's most prominent historical figures is President James A. Garfield, whose tragic death may be more well-known than his life.

The Moreland Hills-born president - the last to be born in a log cabin in 1831 - served just 200 days in office before being shot by a mentally unwell assassin Charles Guiteau. He then suffered for 11 weeks at the hands of doctors before dying at the White House. His remains reside at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland.

A new Netflix limited series called, “Death by Lightning,” starring Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen, explores Garfield's short-lived presidency.

The series -- which is out now -- was created and written by Mike Makowsky. The series is based on a book called, “Destiny of the Republic,” which was written by Candice Millard. “Sound of Ideas” host Stephanie Haney sat down with Makowsky and Millard for a conversation about Garfield's life and legacy earlier this month.

Guests:

-Mike Makowsky, Creator, Writer, “Death by Lightning”

-Candice Millard, Author, “Destiny of the Republic”

