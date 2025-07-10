© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas

Cleveland Clinic’s long-range study looks to unlock biomarkers for brain ailments

By Leigh Barr,
Jenny Hamel
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A photo of multiple images of the brain from an MRI scan.
Nomad_Soul
/
Shutterstock
Multiple images of the brain from an MRI scan.

The Cleveland Clinic is in the third year of a first-of-its-kind brain study that was launched in 2022. The aim of the study is to identify biomarkers for neurological disorders earlier and either slow the progression or stop the progression all together.

It's estimated that 1 in 6 people worldwide live with a neurological disorder—a broad term that can include Alzheimer's, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's, and stroke among others.

The study is expected to last for 20 years. Currently, more than 3,500 people from 46 states including Northeast Ohio are taking part in the study. But more participants are needed.

For more information on the study and how to apply to be a participant you can read more on the Clinic's website.

We will begin Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas” with a conversation with the co-lead of the study and the first participant to take part in the study.

 Later, we talk to historian and author Brandy Schillace, Ph.D., about her new book, “The Intermediaries: A Weimar Story.” The book traces the story of the founding of the Institute for Sexual Science, the world’s first center for homosexual and transgender rights.

 We conclude the show with the latest episode of our podcast, “Shuffle.”

Guests:
-Imad Najm, M.D. Vice Chair of the Neurological Institute, Co-Lead, Cleveland Clinic Brain Study
-Teresa Brewer, Study Volunteer
- Brandy Schillace, Ph.D., Historian, Author, "The Intermediaries: A Weimar Story"
-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host, "Shuffle"
-Van Arlo, Artist

Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and the "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."
Jenny Hamel
Jenny Hamel is the host of the “Sound of Ideas.”
