Cleveland Health Survey reveals struggle to meet basic needs

Nearly 30% of Cleveland residents experienced food insecurity in the past year, more than double the national average.

Additionally, 27% of community members faced housing insecurity, compared to just 10% nationwide.

These statistics come from the Cleveland Health Survey, a comprehensive study conducted in partnership with the Department of Public Health and Case Western Reserve University.

With nearly 1,500 Cleveland residents participating, the survey offers an in-depth look at issues such as tobacco use, chronic health conditions, mental health and cancer screenings.

what this data reveals about the well-being of Cleveland residents and discuss the steps that can be taken to build a healthier, more equitable future for the city.

Later in the hour, we’ll preview a forum at the City Club of Cleveland.

Cleveland has long been ranked as one of the poorest cities in the U.S.

Over the years, numerous programs and organizations have worked tirelessly to help residents secure jobs, build wealth and access greater opportunities. Despite these efforts, the challenges remain significant and many continue to face ongoing struggles.

Recently, a coalition of civic leaders, philanthropic organizations and government agencies, among others, came together to support what is being called "The Urban Agenda." This initiative seeks to improve the lives and economic prospects of Black and Brown communities in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

By collaborating, they aim to create lasting, positive change and uplift entire communities for the long term.

To end the hour, we'll bring you another episode of our music podcast, Shuffle. This week, Ideastream Public Media's Amanda Rabinowitz sits down with Cleveland saxophonist, Jevaughn Bogard. Bogard studied saxophone in college and went on to perform in national tours. Now he's back in Cleveland with his new band, Abstract Sounds.