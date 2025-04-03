Reframing the 'Rust Belt' narrative through the humanities

A pair of academics at Ursuline College are working to reshape our understanding and views of the Rust Belt. Valentino Zullo and Katherine Trostel co-direct the Rust Belt Humanities Lab and have been working with community partners throughout Northeast Ohio to tell unique stories of our region.

This weekend is their 2nd Rust Belt Humanities Symposium. One of the featured guests is best selling author Andrew Aydin. Aydin is known for his work with the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, and their books “March” and “Run.”

Aydin will highlight how race, politics and the Civil Rights Movement played a role in Northeast Ohio.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll hear from Zullo, Trostel and Aydin about this weekend’s symposium and the other work being done by the Humanities Lab.

To begin the hour however, we’ll talk about the measles outbreak in Ohio. Three cases have been reported in Knox County, that’s in addition to the ten already reported in Ashtabula County.

Later in the hour we bring you another episode of “The Menu.” This week, Cleveland Magazine’s Annie Nickoloff joins us to talk about her profile of the restaurant Doc’s On Harvard. She’ll also gives us a recommendation on where to grab a bite and a drink on a cold rainy day.

Guests:

- Amy Edwards, MD, Pediatric Infectious Disease Expert, University Hospitals

- Valentino Zullo, Co-Director, The Rust Belt Humanities Lab at Ursuline College

- Katherine Trostel, Co-Director, The Rust Belt Humanities Lab at Ursuline College

- Andrew Aydin, Author, "March" and "Run"

- Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine