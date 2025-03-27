Senate Bill 1 seeks to overhaul higher education in Ohio

The Ohio House voted last Wednesday to pass an overhaul of the state's higher education system. Today, the bill is on its way to the governor's desk for his signature.

Senate Bill 1 is a GOP-sponsored bill that will ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs at state colleges and universities, among other requirements.

The bill passed despite overwhelming opposition testimony from local students and faculty members.

Proponents argue that the bill promotes intellectual diversity and curtails liberal bias, while opponents contend that it infringes on academic freedom and limits free expression.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to a panel of students, faculty and educational leaders who submitted testimony to members of the House prior to last week's vote.

If signed into law, full-time faculty members would be banned from striking during contract negotiations.

Higher education institutions would also be prohibited from taking a position on any controversial belief or policy such as climate policies, politics, foreign policy, DEI programs, immigration policy, marriage or abortion.

Additionally, the bill would require annual evaluations for faculty, including those with tenure. Tenured faculty members that do not meet performance expectations will also undergo a post-tenure review.

Senate Bill 1 impacts Ohio's 14 public universities and 23 public community colleges.

Later in the show, we'll bring you another episode of "Shuffle" with host Amanda Rabinowitz.

Clevelanders with a passion for modern Argentine tango are bringing a master to the stage.

After 20 years of performing throughout the Midwest as the Oblivion Project, the group is releasing its debut album.