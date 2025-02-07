© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Gov. DeWine's budget proposal includes cigarette, sports betting tax hikes | Reporters Roundtable

By Mike McIntyre,
Rachel Rood
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio
Zack Frank
/
Shutterstock
The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine offered his priorities for the state's next two-year budget, including a hike in cigarette taxes, a child tax credit and a doubling of the sports betting tax, with proceeds funding professional sports venues in Ohio. The legislature will likely make many changes.

Cleveland City Council members in a text thread defended Councilmember Joe Jones, who was under investigation for harassing or bullying five women, casting doubt on the claims of one and threatening to retaliate against the local tourism nonprofit that brought allegations to council. The council will no get professional conduct training.

The MetroHealth System's board of trustees faces another lawsuit from yet another dismissed CEO. Airica Steed sued this week alleging discrimination and harassment.

And building a new Cuyahoga County jail complex in Garfield Heights won't be easy: the estimated price tag of $750 million has risen to $900 million, and groundbreaking is still more than a year away.

Guests:
-Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer, Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media
-Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

Mike McIntyre
Mike McIntyre is the executive editor of Ideastream Public Media.
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
