Gov. DeWine's budget proposal includes cigarette, sports betting tax hikes | Reporters Roundtable

Governor Mike DeWine offered his priorities for the state's next two-year budget, including a hike in cigarette taxes, a child tax credit and a doubling of the sports betting tax, with proceeds funding professional sports venues in Ohio. The legislature will likely make many changes.

Cleveland City Council members in a text thread defended Councilmember Joe Jones, who was under investigation for harassing or bullying five women, casting doubt on the claims of one and threatening to retaliate against the local tourism nonprofit that brought allegations to council. The council will no get professional conduct training.

The MetroHealth System's board of trustees faces another lawsuit from yet another dismissed CEO. Airica Steed sued this week alleging discrimination and harassment.

And building a new Cuyahoga County jail complex in Garfield Heights won't be easy: the estimated price tag of $750 million has risen to $900 million, and groundbreaking is still more than a year away.

Guests:

-Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer, Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

