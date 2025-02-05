How might U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China impact Ohio?

Experts say the tariffs that President Donald Trump has threatened to impose on Canada, China and Mexico could greatly impact the Ohio agricultural and auto industries, as well as increase the costs of goods if they were to go into effect.

Over the weekend, Trump announced a 25% tariff on imports form Mexico and China, and a 10% extra tariff on Chinese products. And those countries offered retaliatory tariffs. In the last few days, Trump has put a pause on the tariffs for our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, shortly after two deals with the countries leaders involving more cooperation on border issues.

Ohio gets a lot of its produce from Mexico, and Canada is Ohio's biggest trading partner. Though the trade war seems to have cooled this week, we'll start Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas" asking a local economist what might happen if they restart in the near future.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss the latest changes in immigration policy with a local immigration lawyer, and how they are playing out in Ohio.

Guests:

-Bill Kosteas, PhD, Dean, College of Graduate Studies & Professor of Economics, Cleveland State University

-Heather Prendergast, Immigration Attorney, Aljijakli, Kosseff & Prendergast